SOMESING (SSX) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $976,901.71 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

