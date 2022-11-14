Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 924,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. 8,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

