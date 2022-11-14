Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75.
About Sotherly Hotels
