Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

