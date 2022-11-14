Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $125.85 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $125.85 million and $650.30 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,633.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010090 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00244623 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800962 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,310.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

