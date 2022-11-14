SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Trimmed by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 139,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

