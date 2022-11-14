Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

