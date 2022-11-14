Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
