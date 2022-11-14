Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 71.6% in October

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SPVNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 98,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
