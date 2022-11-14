Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

