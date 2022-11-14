Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 462,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,217. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 1,556.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

