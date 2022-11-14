S&T Bank PA Decreases Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.47% of PRA Group worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth $133,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PRAA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

PRA Group Company Profile

PRAA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 1,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,166. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.