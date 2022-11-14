S&T Bank PA Has $15.97 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.8% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.84. 116,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

