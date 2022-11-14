S&T Bank PA Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $520.84. 82,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. The company has a market capitalization of $486.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

