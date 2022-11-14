S&T Bank PA Increases Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 1.33% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

WPRT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

