S&T Bank PA Purchases 3,512 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.89. 155,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,388,650. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

