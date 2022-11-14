S&T Bank PA Purchases 4,619 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 714,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,332,586. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

