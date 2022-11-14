S&T Bank PA Sells 10,908 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.14% of Flex worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Flex by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 106,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

