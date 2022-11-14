S&T Bank PA Sells 493 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. F5 accounts for approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.16. 6,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,360. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $1,384,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.