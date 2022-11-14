St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in October

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

St Barbara Stock Performance

STBMY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Get St Barbara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.