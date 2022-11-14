STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
Read More
