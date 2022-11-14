Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$74.00 to C$80.00. 2,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,825 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $49.53.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Up 2.4 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

