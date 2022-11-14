Steem Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $6.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00341146 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022946 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00122769 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00782374 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00622967 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00239983 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
