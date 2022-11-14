Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.13. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.