Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.48. 40,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,107. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

