Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 235,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Profile

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.