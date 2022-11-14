Stephens Boosts Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $38.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $210,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,072,146 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 547,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

