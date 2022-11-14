Stephens Initiates Coverage on Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STGW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.64 on Monday. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,466,000 after buying an additional 126,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7,481.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,591 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

