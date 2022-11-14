Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,573. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

