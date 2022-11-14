Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 595,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,150,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

