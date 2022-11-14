Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,416. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.