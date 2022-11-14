Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 187,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $44.79 during trading on Monday. 264,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,645,725. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.