Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,860 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 2,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,925. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

