Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,556 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. 1,334,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

