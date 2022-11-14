Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 646% compared to the typical volume of 537 put options.
TPG Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TPG stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $40.47. 22,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 522.32. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,950.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 14.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
