StockNews.com Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,479.17.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

