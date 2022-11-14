StockNews.com Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,479.17.
Prudential Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of Prudential stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
