StockNews.com Upgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OLP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $512.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

