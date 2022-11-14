Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 157.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 22.2 %
Shares of STOK traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 46,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,525. The stock has a market cap of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
