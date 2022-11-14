Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 157.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 22.2 %

Shares of STOK traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 46,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,525. The stock has a market cap of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,793,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 516,495 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

