StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $45.94 million and $3.71 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00586506 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.00 or 0.30550144 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.
StormX Profile
StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling StormX
