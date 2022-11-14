Stratis Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $60.28 million and $7.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.81 or 0.07497318 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001983 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035828 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078509 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061100 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023795 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,026,839 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
