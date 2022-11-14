Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.5 days.

Straumann Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded up $8.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. Straumann has a twelve month low of $85.52 and a twelve month high of $227.89.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

