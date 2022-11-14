Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lifted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.14. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,106. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.49. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

