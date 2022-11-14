Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Downgraded to Tender at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.25.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Insider Activity at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Louis Maroun bought 2,222 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares in the company, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.