Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Downgraded to Tender at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.25.
SMU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.
