Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 735,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. 13,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,320. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

