Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNMCY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.