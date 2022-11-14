Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

