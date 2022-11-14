SVB Leerink Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $27.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,184,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

