Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.02. 87,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,261. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

