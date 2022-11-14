Swiss RE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Sharecare comprises about 0.4% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss RE Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Sharecare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 11,497.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,235,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,449 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 190.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth $1,828,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 994.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 290,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Down 0.6 %

SHCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,014. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sharecare Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.