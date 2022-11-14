Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,443,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,856,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.93% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 610,287 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. 192,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,061. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

