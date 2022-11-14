Synovus Financial Corp Has $18.69 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,075 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 458,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.26. 103,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

